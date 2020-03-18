Prosperity Bncsh Crosses Below its 10-day MA (PB)

Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $55.05 on a volume of 121K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Prosperity Bncsh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.22 and a 52-week low of $45.66 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $54.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

