Proofpoint Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PFPT)

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded today at $83.81, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 79,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 538,000 shares.

Over the past year, Proofpoint Inchas traded in a range of $83.81 to $133.58 and are now at $89.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 54.0% for shares of Proofpoint Inc based on a current price of $89.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $137.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $119.40.

Proofpoint, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions. The Company offers products comprised of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, regulatory compliance, archiving and governance, and secure communication. Proofpoint offers its services to large and mid-sized organizations worldwide.

