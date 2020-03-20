Proofpoint Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (PFPT)

Today, shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $101.46 on a volume of 125K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Proofpoint Inc has traded in a range of $83.81 to $133.58 and is now at $104.56, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Proofpoint Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.29. Since that call, shares of Proofpoint Inc have fallen 15.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.