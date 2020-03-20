Progressive Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $65.41. So far today approximately 686,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Progressive Corp have traded between the current low of $65.41 and a high of $84.96 and are now at $65.41. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) defies analysts with a current price ($65.41) 4.5% above its average consensus price target of $62.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.60 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $78.13.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provide personal and commercial automobile insurance and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services throughout the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Progressive Corp and will alert subscribers who have PGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.