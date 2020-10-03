Progressive Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PGR)

Today, shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $78.13 on a volume of 172K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Progressive Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.94 and a high of $84.96 and are now at $76.50, 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

