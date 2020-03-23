Procter & Gamble: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $99.45. Approximately 922,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.7 million shares.

Based on a current price of $100.65, Procter & Gamble is currently 18.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.97. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $119.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $121.61.

Over the past year, Procter & Gamblehas traded in a range of $99.45 to $128.09 and are now at $100.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures and markets consumer products in countries throughout the world. The Company provides products in the laundry and cleaning, paper, beauty care, food and beverage, and health care segments. Procter & Gamble products are sold primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and neighborhood stores.

