Procter & Gamble Crosses Below its 10-day MA (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $113.06 on a volume of 318K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Procter & Gamble have traded between a low of $94.34 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $112.55, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Procter & Gamble. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Procter & Gamble in search of a potential trend change.