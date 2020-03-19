Procter & Gamble Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PG)

Today, shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $114.07 on a volume of 586K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Procter & Gamble share prices have been bracketed by a low of $99.09 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $113.76, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

