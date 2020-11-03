Procter & Gamble Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $118.14 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Procter & Gamble share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.51 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $117.73, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

