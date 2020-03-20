Premier Inc-Cl A Crosses Below its 10-day MA (PINC)

Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $31.75 on a volume of 137K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Premier Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $27.30 and a high of $40.13 and are now at $31.10, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Premier Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have PINC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.