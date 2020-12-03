Ppl Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PPL)

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.71. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 402,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares.

Ppl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.83 and the current low of $26.71 and are currently at $26.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

There is potential upside of 17.5% for shares of Ppl Corp based on a current price of $26.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.55. Ppl Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.45 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $34.80.

