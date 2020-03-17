Ppl Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.27. Approximately 1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.6 million shares.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) has potential upside of 33.6% based on a current price of $23.61 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.55. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.39 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $34.24.

Over the past year, Ppl Corphas traded in a range of $23.27 to $36.83 and are now at $23.61. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

