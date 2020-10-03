Ppl Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PPL)

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $31.39 on a volume of 443K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Ppl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.83 and a 52-week low of $28.55 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $29.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ppl Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ppl Corp in search of a potential trend change.