Ppg Inds Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PPG)

Shares of Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $69.79. So far today approximately 117,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

Ppg Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.36 and the current low of $69.79 and are currently at $69.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) has potential upside of 73.4% based on a current price of $69.98 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.35. Ppg Inds Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $119.10.

