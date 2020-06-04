Ppg Inds Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (PPG)

Today, shares of Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $82.67 on a volume of 193K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ppg Inds Inc has traded in a range of $69.77 to $134.36 and is now at $87.08, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

