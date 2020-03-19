Post Holdings In Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST) traded today at $74.66, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 59,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 759,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Post Holdings In have traded between the current low of $74.66 and a high of $113.73 and are now at $75.56. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Post Holdings Inc. is a food company. The Company manufactures, distributes, and markets a wide range of ready-to-eat cereal products.

Potential upside of 25.3% exists for Post Holdings In, based on a current level of $75.56 and analysts' average consensus price target of $94.70. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.69 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $104.16.

