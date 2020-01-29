Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.50 and $50.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Zogenix Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Zogenix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.22 and a 52-week low of $35.25 and closed yesterday at 44% above that low price at $50.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

There is potential upside of 6.6% for shares of Zogenix Inc based on a current price of $50.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $54.00. Zogenix Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.24 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $44.61.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

