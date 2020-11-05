Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $124.93 and $126.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Zoetis Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is currently priced 29.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $88.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $126.30, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $122.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zoetis Inc have traded between a low of $90.14 and a high of $146.26 and closed yesterday at $125.47, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zoetis Inc and will alert subscribers who have ZTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.