Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $45.62 and $45.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Zions Bancorp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Zions Bancorp has traded in a range of $38.08 to $52.48 and closed yesterday at $46.10, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

Zions Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $46.10, or 22.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $59.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.26 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $49.93.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Zions Bancorp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Zions Bancorp in search of a potential trend change.