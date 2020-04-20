Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.19 and $35.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Zillow Group I-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Zillow Group I-A has overhead space with shares priced $35.88, or 35.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.60 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.94.

Zillow Group I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.96 and a 52-week low of $18.65 and closed yesterday at 92% above that low price at $35.88 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Zillow Group, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company provides information about homes, real estate listings, and mortgages through their website and mobile applications. Zillow serves homeowners, buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals throughout the United States.

