Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $99.08 and $99.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Xilinx Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Xilinx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $87.56 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $99.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) is currently priced 25.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.50. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.31, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $95.17.

Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops, and markets complete programmable logic solutions. The Company's solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as cores of logic, and field engineering support. Xilinx sells its products through several channels of distribution to customers in the United States and overseas.

