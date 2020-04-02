Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.72 and $19.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Xenia Hotels & R may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 15.3% for shares of Xenia Hotels & R based on a current price of $18.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $21.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.09.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operaets as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops hotels and resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Xenia Hotels & R share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.14 and a high of $23.33 and closed yesterday at $18.86, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Xenia Hotels & R and will alert subscribers who have XHR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.