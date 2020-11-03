Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $256.40 and $266.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ww Grainger Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 2.9% for shares of Ww Grainger Inc based on a current price of $279.62 and an average consensus analyst price target of $287.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $297.55 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $313.96.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

Over the past year, Ww Grainger Inc has traded in a range of $255.39 to $346.60 and closed yesterday at $279.62, 9% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ww Grainger Inc and will alert subscribers who have GWW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.