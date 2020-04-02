Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $302.81 and $307.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ww Grainger Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) defies analysts with a current price ($303.23) 5.1% above its average consensus price target of $287.69. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $329.19, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $295.32.

Over the past year, Ww Grainger Inc has traded in a range of $255.39 to $346.60 and closed yesterday at $303.23, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

