Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.63 and $4.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Wpx Energy may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Wpx Energy has overhead space with shares priced $4.34, or 80.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $21.69. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.56.

Wpx Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.32 and a 52-week low of $3.08 and closed yesterday at 41% above that low price at $4.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 4.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

WPX Energy Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The Company focuses on its natural gas reserve base and related NGLs in the Piceance Basin of the Rocky Mountain region, the Bakken Shale oil play in North Dakota, and the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wpx Energy and will alert subscribers who have WPX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.