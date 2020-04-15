Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.83 and $35.52 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Winnebago Inds may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Winnebago Inds has traded in a range of $16.94 to $63.45 and closed yesterday at $35.08, 107% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO) has potential upside of 56.4% based on a current price of $35.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $54.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.14.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures motor homes that are self-contained recreation vehicles used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company offers motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and transit buses. Winnebago Industries serves customers in North America.

