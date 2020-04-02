Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $70.10 and $71.56 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Williams-Sonoma may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) defies analysts with a current price ($70.97) 24.0% above its average consensus price target of $53.94. Williams-Sonoma shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.17 and support at its 200-day MA of $65.65.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and a 52-week low of $50.14 and closed yesterday at 42% above that low price at $70.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams-Sonoma and will alert subscribers who have WSM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.