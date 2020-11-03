Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.19 and $11.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Whitestone Rei may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in and operates retail, industrial, and office properties.

In the past 52 weeks, Whitestone Rei share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.50 and a high of $14.65 and closed yesterday at $11.74, 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 10.7% exists for Whitestone Rei, based on a current level of $11.74 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.17 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.23.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Whitestone Rei. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Whitestone Rei in search of a potential trend change.