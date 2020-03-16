Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.50 and $8.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Western Asset Mo may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC) has potential upside of 15.4% based on a current price of $7.80 and analysts' consensus price target of $9.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.09 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $10.42.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. invests in, finances, and manages primarily residential mortgage-backed securities. The Company also invests commercial mortgage-backed and residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the United States Government.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Western Asset Mo have traded between a low of $7.21 and a high of $11.33 and closed yesterday at $7.80, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

