Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.44 and $49.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Wesco Intl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

Wesco Intl has overhead space with shares priced $48.63, or 31.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $71.30. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $50.85 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $55.29.

Wesco Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.32 and a 52-week low of $42.03 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $48.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wesco Intl and will alert subscribers who have WCC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.