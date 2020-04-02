Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.47 and $99.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Wayfair Inc- A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.61 and a high of $173.72 and closed yesterday at $97.34, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $97.34, Wayfair Inc- A is currently 12.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.05. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $120.10, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $92.86.

Wayfair, Inc. retails household goods. The Company offers bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining, home entertainment, home office, game room and bar, patio, hallway and entryway, and bathroom furniture. Wayfair offers products and services in the United States.

