Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Waterstone Finan (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Yesterday's price range of $12.52 and $12.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend.

Waterstone Finan has overhead space with shares priced $12.79, or 30.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.18.

Waterstone Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers checking and saving accounts, personal and business loans, and retirement planning services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Waterstone Finan have traded between a low of $12.29 and a high of $20.40 and closed yesterday at $12.79, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

