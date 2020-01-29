Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $233.00 and $233.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Waters Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Waters Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $199.11 and a high of $255.21 and closed yesterday at $235.68, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) is currently priced 12.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $205.57. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $229.17 and further support at its 200-day MA of $218.37.

Waters Corporation provides high-performance liquid chromatography products and services. The Company distributes its products worldwide to a wide range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and environmental testing. Waters also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, calorimetry instruments, and related software products.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Waters Corp and will alert subscribers who have WAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.