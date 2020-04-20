Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.75 and $23.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Washington Reit may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) has potential upside of 29.9% based on a current price of $22.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.16 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.02.

Over the past year, Washington Reit has traded in a range of $19.52 to $32.22 and closed yesterday at $22.91, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Washington REIT) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops shopping centers, office buildings, apartment buildings, and industrial properties. Washington REIT serves customer in Washington, DC.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Washington Reit. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Washington Reit in search of a potential trend change.