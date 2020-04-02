Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.92 and $51.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Walgreens Boots may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 58.7% for shares of Walgreens Boots based on a current price of $50.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.87. Walgreens Boots shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.73 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $56.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., operates retail drugstores that offer a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general goods. The Company also offers health services, including primary and acute care, wellness, pharmacy and disease management services, and health and fitness.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walgreens Boots have traded between a low of $49.03 and a high of $86.31 and closed yesterday at $50.95, which is 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Walgreens Boots on December 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.10. Since that call, shares of Walgreens Boots have fallen 12.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.