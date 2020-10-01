Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.18 and $79.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Wabtec Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Wabtec Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.75 and a 52-week low of $61.00 and closed yesterday at 29% above that low price at $78.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.95% higher over the past week, respectively.

Wabtec Corporation, doing business as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, provides technology products and services for the rail industry on a worldwide basis. The Company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars, and passenger transit vehicles. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also builds new locomotives and provides aftermarket services.

There is potential upside of 25.0% for shares of Wabtec Corp based on a current price of $78.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $98.08. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.25 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $72.25.

