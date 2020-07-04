Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.03 and $134.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Wabco Holdings may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has potential upside of 20.2% based on a current price of $134.04 and analysts' consensus price target of $161.07. Wabco Holdings shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $134.20 and support at its 200-day MA of $134.00.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

Over the past year, Wabco Holdings has traded in a range of $117.20 to $136.17 and closed yesterday at $134.04, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

