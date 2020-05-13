Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.37 and $99.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vulcan Materials may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Vulcan Materials share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.56 and a high of $152.49 and closed yesterday at $98.73, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has potential upside of 47.1% based on a current price of $98.73 and analysts' consensus price target of $145.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $106.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $133.10.

Vulcan Materials Company produces construction aggregates. The Company's principal product lines are aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement. Vulcan Materials serves customers in the United States of America.

