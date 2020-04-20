Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.88 and $42.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vornado Rlty Tst may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Vornado Rlty Tst has overhead space with shares priced $42.05, or 46.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $78.42. Vornado Rlty Tst shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $60.13.

Vornado Rlty Tst share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.45 and a 52-week low of $27.64 and closed yesterday at 52% above that low price at $42.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

