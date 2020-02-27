Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $189.35 and $193.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Visa Inc-Class A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) is currently priced 23.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $197.85, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $181.26.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and a 52-week low of $144.50 and closed yesterday at 29% above that low price at $186.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.