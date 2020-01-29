Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.80 and $83.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vf Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

Over the past year, Vf Corp has traded in a range of $76.77 to $100.23 and closed yesterday at $83.29, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) is currently priced 0.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $88.61 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $92.43.

