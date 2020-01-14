Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $95.19 and $95.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vf Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $95.93, Vf Corp is currently 13.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.28. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $91.29 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $88.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Vf Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.27 and a high of $100.23 and closed yesterday at $95.93, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

