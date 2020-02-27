Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $77.41 and $78.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vf Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

There is potential upside of 9.0% for shares of Vf Corp based on a current price of $76.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $83.28. Vf Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $87.51 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $90.35.

Over the past year, Vf Corp has traded in a range of $76.77 to $100.23 and closed yesterday at $76.39, -0% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

