Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.18 and $8.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Veritiv Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) has potential upside of 243.1% based on a current price of $8.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.21.

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distribution company serving customers throughout North America. The Company serves customers across a vast majority of industries, providing print, packaging, facility, and logistics solutions that help shape the success of its customers. Veritiv was formed from International Paper's xpedx division and Unisource Worldwide.

Veritiv Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.14 and a 52-week low of $7.80 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $8.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

