Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $4.74 and $4.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Vereit Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 64.5% for shares of Vereit Inc based on a current price of $4.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $8.09. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.03 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.88.

Over the past year, Vereit Inc has traded in a range of $3.56 to $10.18 and closed yesterday at $4.92, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

