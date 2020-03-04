Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.97 and $23.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ventas Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) has potential upside of 139.0% based on a current price of $23.01 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.00. Ventas Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $61.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ventas Inc have traded between a low of $13.35 and a high of $75.40 and closed yesterday at $23.01, which is 72% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

