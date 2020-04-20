Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (:EGY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (:EGY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.78 and $0.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 274.5% exists for VAALCO Energy, Inc., based on a current level of $0.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $3.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.44 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $1.76.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2.75 and a 52-week low of $0.74 and closed yesterday at 8% above that low price at $0.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

The current trend status for VAALCO Energy, Inc.