Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $61.00 and $64.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Usana Health Sci may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 52.7% exists for Usana Health Sci, based on a current level of $62.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $95.00. Usana Health Sci shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $73.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Usana Health Sci have traded between a low of $58.30 and a high of $96.54 and closed yesterday at $62.23, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

