Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.59 and $36.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Us Concrete Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Concrete Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.32 and a high of $56.22 and closed yesterday at $35.72, 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Potential upside of 134.4% exists for Us Concrete Inc, based on a current level of $35.72 and analysts' average consensus price target of $83.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.73.

US Concrete Inc. provides concrete and related products. The Company offers ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete block, aggregates, and concrete building materials. US Concrete serves the construction industry throughout the United States.

