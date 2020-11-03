Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.69 and $16.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Urban Edge P may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 44.7% exists for Urban Edge P, based on a current level of $16.36 and analysts' average consensus price target of $23.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.45 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Urban Edge P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.76 and a high of $21.74 and closed yesterday at $16.36, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, owns, and operates strip shopping centers and malls located in high barrier-to-entry markets. Urban Edge Properties operates within the United States.

